EU blocks magic circle’s £21bn LSE and Deutsche Börse merger

By

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer client The London Stock Exchange Group has been told that it cannot proceed with its £21bn merger with Deutsche Börse, which was advised by Linklaters.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 