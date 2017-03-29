EU blocks magic circle’s £21bn LSE and Deutsche Börse merger

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer client The London Stock Exchange Group has been told that it cannot proceed with its £21bn merger with Deutsche Börse, which was advised by Linklaters.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer client The London Stock Exchange Group has been told that it cannot proceed with its £21bn merger with Deutsche Börse, which was advised by Linklaters.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com