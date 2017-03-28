Asia moves: 28 March 2017

Hogan Lovells, Mayer Brown, Morgan Lewis and Squire Patton Boggs among a flurry of firms to have made lateral hires in Singapore.



Australia

Ashurst has added a third new partner to its Australian M&A practice since 2017. The firm has hired corporate partner Nigel Deed from Norton Rose Fulbright’s Sydney office, where his practice focused on infrastructure M&A transactions. He has more than 13 years’ experience in this area, and has strong expertise in advising equity participants on consortium bids and on-going joint venture arrangements. In February 2017, Ashurst hired Melbourne-based partners John Brewster and Shane Kyriakou from Clayton Utz and Herbert Smith Freehills respectively.

China

Morgan Lewis & Bockius has added a five-lawyer employment team in Shanghai led by partner Lesli Ligorner. The team joins from Simmons & Simmons’ Shanghai office and focuses on employment and corporate investigations areas. Prior to joining Simmons & Simmons, she had spent eight years as a partner in Paul Hastings’ Shanghai office.

Hong Kong

DLA Piper has hired finance and projects partner Matthias Schemuth from Ashurst’s Hong Kong office. Schemuth has been advising on project and export credit finance transactions for two decades and has built up expertise in the oil and gas, LNG, petrochemical, metal and mining sectors.

Singapore

Hogan Lovells has hired Norton Rose Fulbright’s aviation finance partner Matthew Leigh in Singapore. Leigh advises banks and other lenders on aircraft-related finance transactions. He joined Norton Rose Fulbright in 2010 from Watson Farley & Williams.

Mayer Brown JSM has hired international arbitration partner Yu-Jin Tay from DLA Piper’s Singapore office. Tay was previously co-chair of DLA Piper’s international arbitration group. Before joining DLA Piper in 2013, he was a counsel and head of Shearman & Sterling’s international arbitration practice in Asia.

Norton Rose Fulbright has added a senior technology lawyer to its Myanmar desk in Singapore. Of counsel David Olds rejoins the firm from Qatari Telecom company Ooredoo Myanmar, where he was a director in the in-house legal team in Yangon. He worked in the firm’s Hong Kong and Singapore office for four years as a senior associate before moving in-house with Ooredoo in 2014.

Morgan Lewis Stamford has appointed Edward Bennett as a corporate partner in Singapore. Bennett joins from Ashurst where he was a counsel for 17 years. He has strong background in private investment funds and has been a veteran lawyer in South East Asia.

Squire Patton Boggs has hired employment partner Julia Yeo in Singapore. Yeo joins from Clyde & Co, where she was a director in the firm’s Singaporean joint venture firm Clyde & Co Clasis. She is experienced in advising corporate and senior C-suite level clients on all aspects of employment law and has a focus on litigation.