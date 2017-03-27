Dechert builds up London finance practice with second Kirkland hire

Dechert has recruited London-based Kirkland & Ellis banking and finance partner Rob Bradshaw, the second hire in six months from the Chicago-based firm.

In November 2016, debt finance partner John Markland made the same move after 12 years at Kirkland, where he founded and led the European debt finance practice.

This move is part of a wider strategy for Dechert, as it aims to build up its London finance practice.

Bradshaw was made up in Kirkland in 2015 and focuses on financing transactions, including leveraged and acquisition financing, bridge financing, refinancing and restructurings. He is understood to be joining Markland’s team at Dechert.

Dechert has been in a major push to bulk up its London office in the past year. At the same time as Markland’s appointment, the firm recruited White & Case private equity partner Ross Allardice.

In October 2016, it also hired DLA Piper finance heavyweights Philip Butler and David Miles. Butler was DLA Piper’s co-chair of the financial services sector, while Miles was its head of debt finance in the UK.

Most recently, Dechert recruited Clifford Chance litigation veteran Stephen Surgeoner in a boost for its disputes practice in London. Surgeoner left CC after 25 years, including 15 years as a partner.