The Lawyer’s Global 200 Real Estate report – Everything you need to know

The Lawyer’s deputy editor Matt Byrne and head of research Thomas Sturge discuss the key findings from the upcoming Global 200: Real Estate report.

This groundbreaking data allowed us to reveal the top firms’ bench strength in areas such as corporate, finance, IP/IT, litigation and real estate for the first time. The new Global 200: Real Estate report takes this partner headcount data as a starting point but digs much deeper into the real estate strategies of the world’s largest firms, analysing deals, hires, strategic moves and wider global real estate market trends.

The global scope of the report is reflected in detailed features on the North American market, including the activities of some of the leading domestic firms, along with focuses on the Asia Pacific region, Europe and the UK. It will highlight capital flows around the world, pinpointing the most active markets currently and assessing which areas, and real estate asset classes, are likely to be hot over the next three-five years.

In addition, through in-depth profiles of many of the 50 largest law firms’ real estate practices, the report will showcase the sector strengths, real estate USPs and differentiating factors of the world’s leading property law firms.