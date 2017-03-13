Pinsent Masons passes diversity goal with 68% female promos round

Pinsent Masons has promoted 16 of its lawyers to partner.

The number is down on the 18 the firm gave the nod to last year, and the record 29 it promoted in 2015.

Thirteen of the promotions come in the UK, with two lawyers being made up in Germany and one in Australia, where infrastructure specialist Sadie Andrew becomes the first partner made up in Sydney since the office opened two years ago.

Eleven of the 16 new partners are female, meaning the firm has surpassed its target to 25 per cent female partnership by 2018.

Senior partner Richard Foley of Pinsent Masons says: “It is really inspiring to see the talent within our firm flourishing. We have worked hard to ensure a level playing field.”

The promotions take effect on 1 May 2017.