The Lawyer Awards 2017: A stellar lineup of judges

The Lawyer Awards 2017 in association with Travelers has unveiled a star-studded judging panel, working on 28 categories to pick the cream of the crop of the legal world at this year’s ceremony on 27 June.

This year’s lineup includes a large part of The Lawyer’s Hot 100 2017, such as Arriva UK Trains head of legal Chris Booth, Allen & Overy global managing partner Andrew Ballheimer, Molson Coors Brewing Company director for legal and corporate affairs Anita Adam or Monckton Chambers’ Stephen Cragg QC.

Members of the Disruptive GCs network will also act as judges, with names including Graze.com head of legal Anna Cosgrave, Funding Circle general counsel Martin Cook or VentureFounders general counsel Vanessa Cowling.