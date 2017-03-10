The Lawyer Awards 2017: A stellar lineup of judges

The Lawyer Awards 2017 in association with Travelers has unveiled a star-studded judging panel, working on 28 categories to pick the cream of the crop of the legal world at this year’s ceremony on 27 June.
This year’s lineup includes a large part of The Lawyer’s Hot 100 2017, such as Arriva UK Trains head of legal Chris Booth, Allen & Overy global managing partner Andrew Ballheimer, Molson Coors Brewing Company director for legal and corporate affairs Anita Adam or Monckton Chambers’ Stephen Cragg QC.
Members of the Disruptive GCs network will also act as judges, with names including Graze.com head of legal Anna Cosgrave, Funding Circle general counsel Martin Cook or VentureFounders general counsel Vanessa Cowling.
The full list of judges:
Anita Adam Director for legal and corporate affairs, Molson Coors Brewing Company
Mo Ajaz Group head of legal operational excellence, National Grid
Kathy Atkinson Legal director, Kettle Chips
Ahmed Badr Head of Legal, GoCardless
Ian Bagshaw Partner, White & Case
Andrew Ballheimer Global managing partner, Allen & Overy
Matthew Bennett Partner, Centrefield
Mike Bird Partner, Foot Anstey
Will Bloomer General counsel, Hyperion Insurance Group
Michelle Blunt Partner, Baker McKenzie
Chris Booth Head of legal, Arriva UK Trains
Stefan Borson General counsel, Watchstone Group
Simon Coles General counsel & company secretary, Market Invoice
Martin Cook General Counsel, Funding Circle
Christine Cordon General Counsel, Secret Escapes
Anna Cosgrave Head of Legal, Graze.com
Vanessa Cowling General counsel, VentureFounders
Stephen Cragg QC, Monckton Chambers
Karen Davies Partner, Ashurst
Kim Dietzel Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills
Danielle Drummond-Brassington Partner, CMS
Caroline Edwards Partner, Travers Smith
Shaheed Fatima QC, Blackstone Chambers
Duncan Field Partner – Head of planning (UK), Norton Rose Fulbright
Ed Fletcher Chief executive, Fletchers Solicitors
Sascha Grimm Associate, Cooley
Nikolaus Grubeck Barrister, Monckton Chambers
Phil Hagan Group legal director, Phoenix Group
Simon Harper Co-founder, LOD
Kathryn Higgs Senior Ethics & Compliance Counsel, Tesco
Philip Holden Executive chairman, drydensfairfax
Justin Hubble General counsel, Property Partner
Frances Hughes Senior partner, Hughes Fowler Carruthers
Anne-Marie Hutchinson OBE QC (Hon), Dawson Cornwell
Sally-Ann James General counsel, Metro Bank
Nada Jarnaz Senior associate, Taylor Wessing
James Libson Partner, Mishcon de Reya
Vicky Lockie SVP associate general counsel, Pearson
Anne McArthur General counsel, Financial Reporting Council
Angus McBride General counsel, News UK
Chris McGaffin Partner, Slaughter and May
Matthew Merkle Partner, Kirkland & Ellis
Sue Millar Partner, Stephenson Harwood
Adam Morallee Partner, Brandsmiths
Michael O’Kane Senior partner, Peters & Peters
Judy O’Neill Head of Claim Europe, Travelers
Nigel Paterson General counsel & company secretary, Dixons Carphone
Paul Peake Head of Legal (Europe), StubHub
Ruth Pearson General Counsel, LendInvest
Sarah Perry Managing partner, Wright Hassall
Nichola Peters Partner, Addleshaw Goddard
Natalie Salunke European Counsel,Enterprise
Nehali Shah Barrister, One Essex Court
Natalie Sherborn Director of legal & criminal barrister, Schillings
Alison Smith Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Ed Spencer Associate, Taylor Wessing
Evan Stergoulis Partner, Watson Farley & Williams
Priya Taneja Associate, Reed Smith
Nick Thomas Senior partner, Kennedys
Lisa Tomlins General counsel, Made.com
Clare Wardle General counsel, Coca-Cola European Partners
Jamie Whitcroft General counsel, Passion Capital
Marcia Willis-Stewart, Birnberg Pierce & Partners
Jonathan Wood Partner,Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Emily Wood Barrister, Essex Court Chambers
Angela Yotov Head of Legal, Ratesetter
Richard Youle Partner, White & Case
