Merlin GC appoints DLA Piper as sole adviser

Merlin Entertainments has appointed DLA Piper as its main adviser for global construction work, plus UK commercial, property and HR work.

The firm has secured a retainer agreement to be Merlin’s primary supplier, which started on 1 January. Merlin will continue to instruct other firms on an off-panel basis.

The deal was hashed out between Merlin general counsel Matt Jowett and DLA corporate partner in charge of the client relationship Rob Salter.

Merlin launched its first legal panel late last year, four months after Jowett became general counsel, taking over from longstanding legal chief Colin Armstrong.

Previous advisers for the leisure company have included Ashurst, Knights, TLT and Fladgate in the UK. Ashurst has a history of working on new theme park acquisitions for the company.

Jowett was previously general counsel and company secretary at DS Smith PLC and has also acted as company secretary of VT Group.