Reed Smith promotes five to partner in London in 25-strong round

Reed Smith has made up 25 new partners in its latest global promotions round, five of which are based in London.
Of those promoted in the global round this year, 11 are women and are spread across the US, Asia and Europe, with 15, three and six respectively.
In London, Reed Smith promoted EME corporate lawyer Oliver Harker; financial industry lawyers Simon Hugo and Elizabeth McGovern; entertainment and media lawyer Sachin Premnath; and transactional shipping lawyer Ioli Tassopoulou.
Figures in are down from last year, when the firm dedicated a quarter of its 24-strong cohort to its London base.
In the last five years, the firm has promoted heavily in financial services, followed by shipping and corporate.
Of the five, Premnath is the only one to have trained at Richards Butler, which merged with Reed Smith in 2007. This is down from last year, when the firm had two lawyers that trained at the firm in its promotions round. In 2015 the ratio was two out of seven, and in 2014 it was two out of three.
This year, the other four promotions in London trained at Freshfields Bruckhaus, Berwin Leighton Paisner, Hogan Lovells and Reed Smith in the US.
The promotions in full:
US
Susan Ormand Berry, financial industry, Houston
Kelly Bley, corporate, Pittsburgh
Keri Bruce, entertainment and media New York
Therese Craparo, IP information and innovation, New York
Morley Foriter, corporate and transactional advisory, Chicago
Kathy Huang, complex litigation, Los Angeles
Jean Kuei, labour and employment, Los Angeles
Kevin Madagan, life sciences health, Washington DC
Jonathan Moyer, corporate and transactional, Philadelphia
Keyonn Pope, intellectual property, Chicago
Matthew Rossso, insurance recovery, Philadelphia
William Sheridan, global regulatory enforcement, Pittsburgh
Allison Warden Sizemore, employment, Pittsburgh
Luke Sizemore, financial industry, Pittsburgh
Jack Trachtenberg, state tax, New York
Jeff Weimer, complex litigation, Pittsburgh
Europe
Daja Apetz-Dreie, litigation and dispute resolution, Munich
Oliver Harker, EME corporate, London
Simon Hugo, financial industry, London
Elizabeth McGovern, financial industry, London
Sachin Premnath, entertainment and media, London
Ioli Tassopoulou, transactional shipping, London
Asia
Jessica Kenworthy, energy and natural resources, Singapore
Eddie So, litigation, Hong Kong
Amy Yin, business and finance, Shanghai