Reed Smith promotes five to partner in London in 25-strong round

Reed Smith has made up 25 new partners in its latest global promotions round, five of which are based in London.

Of those promoted in the global round this year, 11 are women and are spread across the US, Asia and Europe, with 15, three and six respectively.

In London, Reed Smith promoted EME corporate lawyer Oliver Harker; financial industry lawyers Simon Hugo and Elizabeth McGovern; entertainment and media lawyer Sachin Premnath; and transactional shipping lawyer Ioli Tassopoulou.

Figures in are down from last year, when the firm dedicated a quarter of its 24-strong cohort to its London base.

In the last five years, the firm has promoted heavily in financial services, followed by shipping and corporate.

Of the five, Premnath is the only one to have trained at Richards Butler, which merged with Reed Smith in 2007. This is down from last year, when the firm had two lawyers that trained at the firm in its promotions round. In 2015 the ratio was two out of seven, and in 2014 it was two out of three.

This year, the other four promotions in London trained at Freshfields Bruckhaus, Berwin Leighton Paisner, Hogan Lovells and Reed Smith in the US.