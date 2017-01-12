Reed Smith promotes five to partner in London in 25-strong round

Reed Smith has made up 25 new partners in its latest global promotions round, five of which are based in London.

Of those promoted in the global round this year, 11 are women and are spread across the US, Asia and Europe, with 15, three and six respectively.

In London, Reed Smith promoted EME corporate lawyer Oliver Harker; financial industry lawyers Simon Hugo and Elizabeth McGovern; entertainment and media lawyer Sachin Premnath; and transactional shipping lawyer Ioli Tassopoulou.

Figures in are down from last year, when the firm dedicated a quarter of its 24-strong cohort to its London base.

In the last five years, the firm has promoted heavily in financial services, followed by shipping and corporate.

Of the five, Premnath is the only one to have trained at Richards Butler, which merged with Reed Smith in 2007. This is down from last year, when the firm had two lawyers that trained at the firm in its promotions round. In 2015 the ratio was two out of seven, and in 2014 it was two out of three.

This year, the other four promotions in London trained at Freshfields Bruckhaus, Berwin Leighton Paisner, Hogan Lovells and Reed Smith in the US.

The promotions in full:

US

Susan Ormand Berry, financial industry, Houston

Kelly Bley, corporate, Pittsburgh

Keri Bruce, entertainment and media New York

Therese Craparo, IP information and innovation, New York

Morley Foriter, corporate and transactional advisory, Chicago

Kathy Huang, complex litigation, Los Angeles

Jean Kuei, labour and employment, Los Angeles

Kevin Madagan, life sciences health, Washington DC

Jonathan Moyer, corporate and transactional, Philadelphia

Keyonn Pope, intellectual property, Chicago

Matthew Rossso, insurance recovery, Philadelphia

William Sheridan, global regulatory enforcement, Pittsburgh

Allison Warden Sizemore, employment, Pittsburgh

Luke Sizemore, financial industry, Pittsburgh

Jack Trachtenberg, state tax, New York

Jeff Weimer, complex litigation, Pittsburgh

Europe

Daja Apetz-Dreie, litigation and dispute resolution, Munich

Oliver Harker, EME corporate, London

Simon Hugo, financial industry, London

Elizabeth McGovern, financial industry, London

Sachin Premnath, entertainment and media, London

Ioli Tassopoulou, transactional shipping, London

Asia

Jessica Kenworthy, energy and natural resources, Singapore

Eddie So, litigation, Hong Kong

Amy Yin, business and finance, Shanghai

