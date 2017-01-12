Former Osborne Clarke Dutch managing partner launches IP boutique

Former Osborne Clarke Netherlands managing partner Michiel Odink has launched a new intellectual property boutique with two lawyers from Van Doorne and Hoogenrad & Haak.

The new boutique, named Leeway, will be run by Odink and Van Doorne partner Remco van Leeuwen and Hoogenraad & Haak lawyer Marga Vergwoert.

Odink was the managing partner of Osborne Clarke’s Dutch office from 2014 to 2015, when he stepped down to partner.

Van Leeuwen was the head of IP, IT and privacy department, and head of the consumer goods and retail team; while Verwoert was an IP and advertising law counsel.

The new firm is based in Amsterdam, and will focus on IP, advertising and media law, data protection and privacy, franchising and distribution, licensing, e-commerce and IP-transactions.

The IP firm, which has a total of seven staff and has one associate and one professional support lawyer, will be run by the three founders.