Auction sale of Jaguar XK Auto – 13 Jan

Enforcement action
Writ of control – The Sheriffs Office took control of the goods and under the authority of the authorised High Court Enforcement Officer the goods will now be sold.
Method of sale
Auction – the goods will be sold by South Western Vehicle Auctions Poole, 61 Ringwood Road, Parkstone, Poole, Dorset, BH14 0RG
Tel: +44 (0) 1202 745466
Email: enquiries@swva.co.uk
Web: www.swva.co.uk
Date: 13th January 2017
Goods to be sold
- Jaguar XK Auto – 4196cc
- Blue Automatic Petrol Convertible
- Registered 18 November 2006
- 1 Owner
- Service history (8 stamps)
- Leather interior
- Sat Nav
- Alloys