Freshfields puts 180 assistant roles under review

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has put 180 personal assistant (PA) roles into review with a vast number offered voluntary redundancy.

Under the terms of the review, all PAs have been offered the chance to apply for an executive assistant role – a position that would see them handle less administrative tasks and with fewer partners.

If they are unsuccessful in their application, PAs can choose whether to take voluntary redundancy or stay in their current position.

The process will conclude in the next couple of weeks.

The news follows several months of speculation over Freshfields’ new London headquarters after it moved around 350 support and back office roles to its new legal services hub in Manchester.

The firm signed a lease to take on around 300,000sq ft of office space at 100 Bishopsgate late last year.

The new space in the heart of the City will see the firm reduce its London floorspace by around a quarter after relocating its entire legal services and back office departments to Manchester last year.