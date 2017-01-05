AF Group acquires Edy Toscano

AF Group ASA, listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE-AFG), a leading international civil engineering and construction group headquartered in Oslo, has acquired the renowned Swiss engineering and construction planning company Edy Toscano AG with 370 employees. Together with AF Consult Switzerland AG, AF Group will be among the three largest Swiss engineering and construction planning companies with a combined turnover in Switzerland exceeding CHF100m.

Walder Wyss has acted as advisor to AF Group in all legal aspects of the transaction. The team was led by Markus Vischer (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and further included Stefan Knobloch (Counsel, Corporate/M&A), Boris Räber (Associate, Corporate/M&A) and Andrea Voëlin (Associate, Corporate/M&A). Mazars Zurich, led by Marc Reinhardt (Head Financial Advisory Switzerland), served as exclusive financial advisor to AF Group.