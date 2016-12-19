DLA Piper hires six-partner KWM real estate team

DLA Piper has hired a six-partner real estate team from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM), led by William Naunton.

Naunton joined KWM from Eversheds at the end of 2014, alongside Cornelius Medvei.

The pair were hired to lead the firm’s structured real estate team, as well as tax partner Clive Jones. On Friday, it was announced that Jones would be one of six partners to join Greenberg Traurig.

DLA Piper has also hired real estate partners Bryan Pickup, Ed Page, George Burrha and Jeremy Brooks.

Managing associate Omer Maroof will be joining as a partner, while DLA Piper is also taking on eight lawyers and three trainees.

Lawyer 2B last week reported that KWM was examining the possibility of “transferring” training contracts to other law firms. A number of law firms have already approached KWM to offer their assistance taking trainees.

These hires come after The Lawyer revealed that DLA Piper was in talks to take large numbers of partners from the KWM EUME business.

The Lawyer revealed on Monday (12 December) KWM told lawyers and staff they will be paid in January but salaries cannot be guaranteed beyond then.

It is understood news about the February wage slip was communicated to lawyers in the event a successful takeover does not take place.

KWM admitted it would need to find a buyer for its EUME arm in November as it emerged its £14m China rescue deal had failed. Only one fifth of the remaining 130 EUME partners agreed to the terms of the deal, which included signing 12-month lock-ins.

The cash injection was needed for the firm to pay its rental liabilities, meet its financial obligations to lenders and pay its January tax bill.

A number of partners have followed in their wake, including former EUME head William Boss, who is moving to Addleshaw Goddard, and head of litigation Craig Pollack, who is understood to be moving to Covington & Burling.

Former EUME senior partner Stephen Kon has also resigned from the firm.