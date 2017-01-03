Infosys GC and compliance chief exits business

Infosys is on the hunt for a new general counsel following the departure of legal chief and compliance officer David Kennedy.

California-based Kennedy has been at the Indian multinational technology company for two years, joining from JDA Software in 2014, and is understood to have stepped down this week.

He held the role of general counsel and chief compliance officer, having previously led the legal teams of tech start-up company Better Place and Business Objects.

Prior to this, he was associate general counsel of IBM between 1989 and 2007.

Infosys has announced current deputy general counsel Gopi Krishnan will serve as acting legal chief while Kennedy’s successor is appointed.

Kennedy will receive aggregate several payments of $868,250 over a period of 12 months after his departure.

As India’s second largest IT company, Infosys announced in 2007 that it was looking to target UK and US firms through the launch of its legal process outsourcing (LPO) business.

One of its most well known customers – Linklaters – decided to end its outsourcing contract with the provider in 2014 with the opening of its Warsaw hub.