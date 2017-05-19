Schoenherr advises Erste on Frauscher buyout

Schoenherr has advised Erste Group Bank, one of the leading financial service providers in Central and Eastern Europe, on the financing of the leveraged buyout of Austrian sensor technology manufacturer Frauscher Sensortechnik by New York-based Greenbriar Equity Group.

Schoenherr acted as lead counsel to the agent and original lender Erste Group with respect to the structuring and implementation of the leveraged buyout financing under Austrian law.

The Schoenherr team consisted of Martin Ebner (partner, banking, finance & capital markets), Laurenz Schwitzer (attorney at law, banking, finance & capital markets) and Martina Hiebl (associate, banking, finance & capital markets). MNKS acted as Luxemburg counsel for Erste Group. Frauscher Sensortechnik and Greenbriar were advised by Binder Grösswang and Stibbe.