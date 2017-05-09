Revealed: The Lawyer Awards 2017 shortlist

Today The Lawyer reveals the shortlist for The Lawyer Awards 2017, in association with Travelers, the legal industry’s biggest night of the year.
This year, over 70 judges across private practice, in-house and the Bar debated entries from a record number of law firms and companies to narrow down the shortlist for the 28 categories.
Our panel of judges included Molson Coors director for legal and corporate affairs Anita Adam, National Grid group head of legal Mo Ajaz, Allen & Overy managing partner Andrew Ballheimer, Monckton Chambers’ Nikolaus Grubeck and Blackstone Chambers’ Shaheed Fatima QC.
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on 27 June. Find out more here.
The complete shortlist:
Law firm of the year
Allen & Overy
CMS
Herbert Smith Freehills
Mishcon de Reya
Pinsent Masons
PwC
Shoosmiths
Stewarts Law
International firm of the year
Boies Schiller Flexner
Cooley
Dentons
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Paul Hastings
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
Uría Menéndez
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Boutique firm of the year
Humphries Kerstetter
Kemp Little
Lipman Karas
Manleys
Powell Gilbert
Renew Legal
Signature Litigation
Wiggin
Regional firm of the year
Harper Macleod
Michelmores
Pannone Corporate
rradar
Shulmans
Stevens & Bolton
Thomson Snell & Passmore
Wright Hassall
Barrister of the year
Daniel Beard QC, Monckton Chambers
Hugh Preston QC, 7BR Chambers
Keith Rowley QC, Radcliffe Chambers
Lord Pannick QC, Blackstone Chambers
Mark Hapgood QC, Brick Court Chambers
S Chelvan, No5 Chambers
Sally Harrison QC, St John’s Buildings
Satinder Hunjan QC, Kings Chambers
Chambers of the year
Blackstone Chambers
Guildhall Chambers
Matrix Chambers
Monckton Chambers
Quadrant Chambers
St John’s Buildings
Wilberforce Chambers
XXIV Old Buildings
Competition team of the year
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Bristows
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Herbert Smith Freehills
Hogan Lovells
Macfarlanes & Gibson Dunn
Shearman & Sterling
Corporate team of the year
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Macfarlanes
Pinsent Masons
RPC
Shearman & Sterling
Slaughter and May
Energy team of the year
Baker McKenzie
CMS
DLA Piper
Eversheds Sutherland
Gowling WLG
Hogan Lovells
Shearman & Sterling
Simmons & Simmons
Finance team of the year
CMS
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Herbert Smith Freehills
Norton Rose Fulbright
Paul Hastings
Simmons & Simmons
White & Case
Funds team of the year
Ashurst
Berwin Leighton Paisner
Eversheds Sutherland
Hogan Lovells
Howard Kennedy
Linklaters
Macfarlanes
Osborne Clarke
Infrastructure projects team of the year
Ashurst
Bond Dickinson
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Gowling WLG
Herbert Smith Freehills
Shearman & Sterling
Simmons & Simmons
Stephenson Harwood
IP team of the year
Allen & Overy
DLA Piper
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Gowling WLG
Herbert Smith Freehills
Hogan Lovells
Virtuoso Legal
Litigation team of the year
Boies Schiller Flexner
Clyde & Co
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Herbert Smith Freehills
Mishcon de Reya
Slaughter and May and Debevoise & Plimpton (submitting jointly)
Steptoe & Johnson
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Real estate team of the year
Addleshaw Goddard
Berwin Leighton Paisner
Bond Dickinson
Burness Paull
Eversheds Sutherland
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Hogan Lovells
Shoosmiths
Restructuring team of the year
Ashurst
DLA Piper
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Paul Hastings
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
White & Case
In-house banking & financial services team of the year
British Business Bank
CME Group
Hyperion Insurance Group
IFM Investors
Post Office
The Royal Bank of Scotland
In-house commerce & industry team of the year
Anheuser Busch InBev
Battersea Power Station Development Company (“BPSDC”)
GB Group
Nestle UK & Ireland
Premier Foods
Saga Group
The Crown Estate
Tideway
In-house energy and resources team of the year
Lightsource Renewable Energy Holdings
National Grid
SGN
SSE
In-house lawyer of the year
Carolyn Jameson, Chief Legal Officer, Skyscanner
Imraan Patel, Group General Counsel, Intervias Group
Lewis A. Steverson, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Corning
Lucy Sladojevic, General Counsel, Argus Media
Matthew Owen Gingell, General Counsel, Oxygen House Group
Orla Muldoon, Chief Counsel Europe Middle East India and Africa, Archer Daniels Midland
Prashant Naik General Counsel Legal, Compliance & Governance, Channel 4
Wendy Hall, Head of Legal and UK Compliance Officer, Celesio UK
In-house public sector or regulatory team of the year
City of Wolverhampton Council Legal Services
ClientEarth
Marie Stopes International
Ofqual
St John Ambulance
The Pensions Regulator
In-house retail team of the year
ASOS.com
Marks and Spencer
N Brown Group
Specsavers Optical Group
In-house TMT team of the year
GVC Holdings
Pearson
Sky UK
Skyscanner
The Mill
VimpelCom
Virgin Media
Vodafone
Best client service innovation
Bond Dickinson
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
DLA Piper
DWF
Osborne Clarke and Vodafone
Pinsent Masons
RPC
Simmons & Simmons
Most innovative use of technology
Allen & Overy
DWF
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Mayer Brown International
Simmons & Simmons
Slaughter and May
Taylor Wessing
Vodafone
Pro Bono initiative of the year
3 Hare Court
Allen & Overy
Safe Passage and legal partners
Baker McKenzie
Hogan Lovells
Linklaters
Reed Smith
Simmons & Simmons
Weil, Gotshal & Manges
Offshore firm of the year
Bedell Cristin
Carey Olsen
Collas Crill
Conyers Dill & Pearman
Harneys
Maples and Calder
Mourant Ozannes
Ogier
