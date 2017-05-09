Revealed: The Lawyer Awards 2017 shortlist

Today The Lawyer reveals the shortlist for The Lawyer Awards 2017, in association with Travelers, the legal industry’s biggest night of the year.

This year, over 70 judges across private practice, in-house and the Bar debated entries from a record number of law firms and companies to narrow down the shortlist for the 28 categories.

Our panel of judges included Molson Coors director for legal and corporate affairs Anita Adam, National Grid group head of legal Mo Ajaz, Allen & Overy managing partner Andrew Ballheimer, Monckton Chambers’ Nikolaus Grubeck and Blackstone Chambers’ Shaheed Fatima QC.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on 27 June. Find out more here.

The complete shortlist:

Law firm of the year

Allen & Overy

CMS

Herbert Smith Freehills

Mishcon de Reya

Pinsent Masons

PwC

Shoosmiths

Stewarts Law

International firm of the year

Boies Schiller Flexner

Cooley

Dentons

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Paul Hastings

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Uría Menéndez

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Boutique firm of the year

Humphries Kerstetter

Kemp Little

Lipman Karas

Manleys

Powell Gilbert

Renew Legal

Signature Litigation

Wiggin

Regional firm of the year

Harper Macleod

Michelmores

Pannone Corporate

rradar

Shulmans

Stevens & Bolton

Thomson Snell & Passmore

Wright Hassall

Barrister of the year

Daniel Beard QC, Monckton Chambers

Hugh Preston QC, 7BR Chambers

Keith Rowley QC, Radcliffe Chambers

Lord Pannick QC, Blackstone Chambers

Mark Hapgood QC, Brick Court Chambers

S Chelvan, No5 Chambers

Sally Harrison QC, St John’s Buildings

Satinder Hunjan QC, Kings Chambers

Chambers of the year

Blackstone Chambers

Guildhall Chambers

Matrix Chambers

Monckton Chambers

Quadrant Chambers

St John’s Buildings

Wilberforce Chambers

XXIV Old Buildings

Competition team of the year

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Bristows

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells

Macfarlanes & Gibson Dunn

Shearman & Sterling

Corporate team of the year

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Macfarlanes

Pinsent Masons

RPC

Shearman & Sterling

Slaughter and May

Energy team of the year

Baker McKenzie

CMS

DLA Piper

Eversheds Sutherland

Gowling WLG

Hogan Lovells

Shearman & Sterling

Simmons & Simmons

Finance team of the year

CMS

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Herbert Smith Freehills

Norton Rose Fulbright

Paul Hastings

Simmons & Simmons

White & Case

Funds team of the year

Ashurst

Berwin Leighton Paisner

Eversheds Sutherland

Hogan Lovells

Howard Kennedy

Linklaters

Macfarlanes

Osborne Clarke

Infrastructure projects team of the year

Ashurst

Bond Dickinson

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Gowling WLG

Herbert Smith Freehills

Shearman & Sterling

Simmons & Simmons

Stephenson Harwood

IP team of the year

Allen & Overy

DLA Piper

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Gowling WLG

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells

Virtuoso Legal

Litigation team of the year

Boies Schiller Flexner

Clyde & Co

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Herbert Smith Freehills

Mishcon de Reya

Slaughter and May and Debevoise & Plimpton (submitting jointly)

Steptoe & Johnson

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Real estate team of the year

Addleshaw Goddard

Berwin Leighton Paisner

Bond Dickinson

Burness Paull

Eversheds Sutherland

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Hogan Lovells

Shoosmiths

Restructuring team of the year

Ashurst

DLA Piper

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Paul Hastings

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

In-house banking & financial services team of the year

British Business Bank

CME Group

Hyperion Insurance Group

IFM Investors

Post Office

The Royal Bank of Scotland

In-house commerce & industry team of the year

Anheuser Busch InBev

Battersea Power Station Development Company (“BPSDC”)

GB Group

Nestle UK & Ireland

Premier Foods

Saga Group

The Crown Estate

Tideway

In-house energy and resources team of the year

Lightsource Renewable Energy Holdings

National Grid

SGN

SSE

In-house lawyer of the year

Carolyn Jameson, Chief Legal Officer, Skyscanner

Imraan Patel, Group General Counsel, Intervias Group

Lewis A. Steverson, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Corning

Lucy Sladojevic, General Counsel, Argus Media

Matthew Owen Gingell, General Counsel, Oxygen House Group

Orla Muldoon, Chief Counsel Europe Middle East India and Africa, Archer Daniels Midland

Prashant Naik General Counsel Legal, Compliance & Governance, Channel 4

Wendy Hall, Head of Legal and UK Compliance Officer, Celesio UK

In-house public sector or regulatory team of the year

City of Wolverhampton Council Legal Services

ClientEarth

Marie Stopes International

Ofqual

St John Ambulance

The Pensions Regulator

In-house retail team of the year

ASOS.com

Marks and Spencer

N Brown Group

Specsavers Optical Group

In-house TMT team of the year

GVC Holdings

Pearson

Sky UK

Skyscanner

The Mill

VimpelCom

Virgin Media

Vodafone

Best client service innovation

Bond Dickinson

Corrs Chambers Westgarth

DLA Piper

DWF

Osborne Clarke and Vodafone

Pinsent Masons

RPC

Simmons & Simmons

Most innovative use of technology

Allen & Overy

DWF

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Mayer Brown International

Simmons & Simmons

Slaughter and May

Taylor Wessing

Vodafone

Pro Bono initiative of the year

3 Hare Court

Allen & Overy

Safe Passage and legal partners

Baker McKenzie

Hogan Lovells

Linklaters

Reed Smith

Simmons & Simmons

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Offshore firm of the year

Bedell Cristin

Carey Olsen

Collas Crill

Conyers Dill & Pearman

Harneys

Maples and Calder

Mourant Ozannes

Ogier