Planning and Environment Bar Association national conference

No5 Barristers’ Chambers’ Richard Kimblin QC will speak at the Planning and Environment Bar Association (PEBA) National Conference on 5th May 2017.

No5 have secured a promotional rate of £200 + VAT (£70 discount off the full price) for any of our clients who are interested in attending.

Please send an email to marketing@no5.com  to express your interest in the promotional offer.

Click here for full details on the conference.

Richard Kimblin QC is a member of the Planning and Environment Law Group at No5 Barristers’ Chambers.

  • You must be logged in to comment. Log in