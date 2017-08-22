Morson acquires IT recruitment business the Bridge

Walker Morris has advised the shareholders of the Bridge, the specialist IT recruitment company, on its sale to Morson Group, a leading technical recruiter and engineering design and project management company.

The Walker Morris team that advised the Bridge comprised John Hamer, Jon Healey, Ed Brown and Marianne McKeown from Corporate, Laura Lister from Finance Commercial, Lorna Hopps from Employment, Andrew Maclean from Real Estate and Nicola Parkinson from Tax. Corporate finance advisory advice was provided by Roger Esler and Paul Herriott of Dow Schofield Watts.