Law Society of Scotland boss calls for accelerated regulatory review

By

The chief executive of the Law Society of Scotland Lorna Jack has called for an acceleration of the legal services sector regulatory review, which began earlier this year and is currently due to report by summer 2018.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 