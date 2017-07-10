PROACTIS to acquire Perfect Commerce

Walker Morris is advising specialist spend management solution provider, PROACTIS, on a transformational deal to conditionally acquire Perfect Commerce LLC for a consideration of up to $132.5m, together with a conditional placing to raise £70m and new debt facilities of £45m.

Walker Morris is leading the deal across 11 jurisdictions (in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australasia) working with leading independent law firms in the relevant jurisdictions to deliver a coordinated and single client interface.

The Walker Morris team comprises Richard Naish, Jo Stephenson, Christopher Blair, Laura Poole, Richie Lamb and James Farrell (Corporate), Michael Taylor, James Crellin and Antonia Hull (Finance) and Lorna Hopps (Employment) and Nicola Parkinson (Tax and Incentives).