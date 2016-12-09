Kinstellar hosts Big Data in Practice seminar in Budapest

Kinstellar’s Budapest office hosted a breakfast seminar on 7 December for senior business, legal and technology professionals to discuss the various opportunities and benefits of using Big Data.

Speakers included: István Tóth, mathematician and data safety expert, who delved a little deeper into what Big Data means; Zsombor Orbán, Kinstellar’s Data Privacy specialist, who spoke about the data protection aspects of Big Data; and Zoltán Prekopcsák, Managing Director of Rapid Miner Hungary, who gave concrete examples of Big Data utilisation in Hungary.

The roundtable facilitated discussions among speakers and attendees and offered insights into how current and future Big Data technology trends will impact business vision and strategies.