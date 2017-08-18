 Karanović & Nikolić advises on OTP’s acquisition Oof Vojvođanska Banka

Karanović & Nikolić, in cooperation with Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, advised OTP Bank – one of the leading banks in Central and Eastern Europe, on the acquisition of Vojvođanska Banka. The National Bank of Greece signed an agreement to sell its Vojvođanska Banka unit in Serbia and NGB Leasing, as well as its corporate loan portfolio in Serbia to Hungary’s OTP Bank, for €125m.

The services performed by the Karanović & Nikolić team – led by Darko Jovanović, Ivan Nonković and Mina Srecković – included the due diligence of Vojvođanska and its affiliates, advising on the transaction documents from the local law perspective and the obtaining of regulatory approvals.