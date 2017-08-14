Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Uria Menendez have led on the deal which will see Blackstone purchase a majority stake in Banco Popular S.A.’s €30bn (£27.2bn) real estate portfolio.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Uria Menendez have led on the deal which will see Blackstone purchase a majority stake in Banco Popular S.A.’s €30bn (£27.2bn) real estate portfolio.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com