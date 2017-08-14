Simpson Thacher and Uría act as Blackstone agrees €30bn property deal

By

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Uria Menendez have led on the deal which will see Blackstone purchase a majority stake in Banco Popular S.A.’s €30bn (£27.2bn) real estate portfolio.

