Jenner & Block raids White & Case again for London litigation boost

Jenner & Block has taken a second partner from White & Case to boost its London base, hiring litigator Jason Yardley.

Yardley will join a team that includes former White & Case partner Charlie Lightfoot, who joined in 2015 as the firm’s first London lateral to lead the firm’s international arbitration and litigation practice and has since been appointed to manage the London office.

Yardley was at White & Case for 16 years in total, and was promoted to partner in 2004. His practice focuses on the energy and TMT sectors, working on claims relating to joint ventures and shareholder disputes, derivatives, fraud, contentious insolvency and breaches of contract, trust and fiduciary duties.

His hire brings Jenner & Block’s London office, which launched two years ago, up to 14 lawyers.

Lightfoot said: “I worked with Jason for over 15 years and know first hand what an accomplished and well-respected lawyer he is. His hire is a very significant milestone in the build-out of our London platform.”

London is Jenner & Block’s first overseas office. The firm has four US offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.