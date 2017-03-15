DDM Holding’s public right issue

On its extraordinary general meeting held on 8 March 2017 DDM Holding Ltd, a specialist acquirer of distressed asset portfolios in Central and Eastern Europe with its registered seat in Baar and listed on Nasdaq OMX First North (Ticker: DDM), resolved to increase its share capital by up to CHF 4,520,149.00 in a rights issue envisaged to raise up to SEK 104 million in fresh funds.

Each existing share entitles its holder to receive one pre-emptive subscription right and two pre-emptive subscription rights entitle their holder to subscribe for one new share with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 at an issue price of SEK 23.00 per share. During the subscription period from 13 March 2017 through 24 March 2017 the pre-emptive subscription rights will be traded on Nasdaq OMX First North and Carnegie Investment Bank AB will provide brokerage services in connection with the purchase and sale of the pre-emptive subscription rights. The pre-emptive subscription rights and following the capital increase the new registered shares will be created in accordance with Swiss corporate law, registered with SIX SIS Ltd and transferred to Euroclear Sweden AB, which is keeping DDM Holding Ltd’s Swedish CSD register. The rights issue is expected to be concluded by 5 April 2017.

Walder Wyss advises DDM Holding AG on all Swiss law aspects of the transaction. The team was led by Urs P. Gnos (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and Markus Pfenninger (Partner, Banking & Finance) and included Boris Räber (Associate, Corporate/M&A), Janine Corti (Counsel, Tax), Fabian D. Glässer (Associate, Banking & Finance) and Linda Bieri (Junior Associate, Corporate/M&A).