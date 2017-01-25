Robert Briant appointed to BVI Finance Board of Directors

Conyers’ BVI Head of Office, Robert Briant, has been appointed to BVI Finance Limited’s Board of Directors.

BVI Finance was recently established to lead business development initiatives for the British Virgin Islands financial services industry.

This is an important development in the BVI, representing a public/private partnership between Government and the private sector. It allows BVI to strengthen and position itself as a leading domicile globally.

On 19 January 2017, BVI Finance held its first annual meeting, electing nine members from BVIs financial services industry to its Board of Directors. This includes: