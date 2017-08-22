Rastko Petaković wins emerging leaders award

Rastko Petaković, the Managing Partner of Karanović & Nikolić, has won the EMEA Emerging Leaders Award in the Legal Professional category. Organised by the M&A Advisor, these awards are globally renowned for their presentation and recognition of outstanding professionals in the fields of M&A and finance.
