The Walker Morris Sports Team have reaffirmed their specialist expertise with their third football acquisition/sale in a week.

Specialist sports lawyers at Walker Morris have advised Eleonora Sport Limited on the sale of the remaining 50% shares in Leeds United Football Club Limited to Greenfield Investment Pte Ltd, owned by Italian business man Mr Andrea Radrizzani.

The Walker Morris Team was led by David Hinchliffe and comprised Christian Slinger and Paul Godsmark.