Kinstellar has advised Hiventures – one of the largest venture capital investors in Central and Eastern Europe – regarding its investment into Global Web Solutions, a Hungarian company providing a wide range of online HR services to Shared Service Centres.

The Kinstellar team was led by Partner, Anthony O’Connor, and consisted of Managing Associate Ákos Mátés-Lányi, Associate Ágnes Zsófia Szabó and Junior Associate Noémi Kalmár.