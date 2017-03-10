Karanović & Nikolić supports EFSE portfolio extension

A Karanović & Nikolić team supported the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) in a recently closed extension of the investment portfolio of EFSE to UniCredit Bank Serbia. The transaction involved new €20m financing of UniCredit Bank Serbia, which will serve to finance housing loans for private households in Serbia.

Our work included the provision of legal advice to the lender in connection to the financing of the project.

Partner Maja Jovančević Šetka and attorney at law in cooperation with Karanović & Nikolić Ivona Vučković, Senior Associate, lead the Karanović & Nikolić team in both transactions.