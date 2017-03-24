Bakers “on track” to double headcount in New York by 2020

By

Baker McKenzie is set to double headcount in New York in the next three years, and plans to expand several practices in London as part of its 2020 strategy, Baker McKenzie global chair Paul Rawlinson confirmed.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 