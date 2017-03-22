Quinn Emanuel launches new Perth office with litigation hire

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has launched a new Perth office with the hire of former Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) partner Paul Evans, who is set to join at the end of March.

Evans is currently the state solicitor for Western Australia, where he manages the government of Australia’s civil and regulatory legal practice. In his new role, Evans will focus on corporations law and competition litigation.

Quinn managing partner John Quinn admitted that the firm had been “trying to convince” Evans to join the firm for the last couple of years.

He said: “Perth is the centre of the Australian Mining and commodities business, industries in which Australia leads the world. There is a lot of demand for arbitration and other disputes work arising from the major projects there.”

Quinn Sydney managing partner Michael Mills said: “Paul is an outstanding lawyer. We are confident his deep knowledge of the governmental issues combined with his experience as a private practitioner will be very attractive to our clients.”

White & Case recently opened a Sydney office and following the conclusion of a recent high-profile litigation case in Sydney,the firm confirmed the 10 project finance partners defecting from HSF have joined the firm as senior lawyers.