Bond Dickinson, Pinsents and Shepherd & Wedderburn appointed to Water Plus panel

By

Bond Dickinson, Shepherd & Wedderburn and Pinsent Masons have been appointed to the inaugural legal panel of Water Plus, a joint venture between United Utilities and Severn Trent.

Want to read more?

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: subscriptions@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 