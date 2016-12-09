Top 10 stories: 5-9 December

The latest twist in the bizarre tale of a north London lime tree and its next door neighbour, Steptoe & Johnson’s London boss, was our most-read story this week.

Grainger was ordered to pay £100,000 on account of costs to Brendan Patterson, who is himself suing for more than £800,000 in damages from the property company. The saga continues.

Our cover story delving deep into the world of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson also got people talking. Read all about how former Goldman Sachs deputy GC David Greenwald dragged the New York firm firmly into recovery mode below.

King & Wood Mallesons is never far from the limelight this winter, and our scoop that Barclays has taken a second debenture over the firm’s assets, shoring up its security in the likely event of a pre-pack administration, was the third most-read story of the week. News that KWM former EUME managing partner William Boss is moving to Addleshaw Goddard also made it into the top 10.

In other news, Simon Olswang’s response to last week’s cover feature, ‘Who sank the good ship Olswang?’ proved a hit. As did the quasi-conclusion of one of the biggest litigation stories of the year, as three major firms settled their clients’ cases against RBS over its rights issue at the height of the financial crisis.

