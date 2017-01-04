Hogan Lovells makes up London trio in US-heavy promotions round

Hogan Lovells has promoted 29 partners worldwide including three in London.

The trio are litigation counsel Nathan Searle, who joined Hogan Lovells in 2006 from Herbert Smith Freehills; finance associate Richard Goss, who trained at the firm; and infrastructure, energy and projects lawyer Tarek Eltumi, who joined the firm’s Dubai office in 2012 and has since relocated to London.

While promotions came into effect at the start of this year, Eltumi’s appointment will take place at a later date after regulatory conditions are met.

Overall, Hogan Lovells has promoted more lawyers to its global partnership in this round, however fewer partners have been made up in London and Europe than in 2016.

Last year London received five new partners while Europe outweighed the US for partner promotions by 12 to 10. Two partners were promoted in Asia.

The balance has shifted this year with the firm’s US offices announcing 18 promotions. There have been nine promotions in Europe and one in both Asia and Latin America.

Out of the 29 promotions, eight (28 per cent) were female. The figure has decreased each year since 2015 when women accounted for 37.5 per cent of new partners.