Gateley Plc advises on Everton FC record sponsorship deals

National law firm Gateley Plc has advised Everton Football Club on two of the biggest sponsorship deals in the Club’s history.

The firm’s Manchester-based Sports Sector team worked closely alongside the Everton FC in house team on both its new main partner/shirt sponsorship deal with online gaming company SportPesa, announced yesterday (15 May 2017) and its multi-million-pound training ground naming rights deal with USM Holdings, which was announced earlier this year.

The team was led by Gateley Plc’s Manchester partner and Sports Sector head, John Burns, and Everton FC Head of Legal Services, Chris Anderson, assisted principally by Gateley solicitor Conor Hannon and Everton’s Head of Commercial, Alan McTavish.