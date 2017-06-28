East & Concord at INTA annual meeting in Spain

With more than 10,200 trademark lawyers, brand management personnel, and other IP professionals from around will attend the 2017 Annual Conference of International Trademarks Association (“INTA”) was held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via Conference Centre, Barcelona, Spain. Charles Feng and Jason Gong, partners of East & Concord Partners, were invited to attend the meeting.

Charles Feng delivered a speech in the session of “Regional Update” on the topic of “Use at Trademark Sense- A Magic Word or A concrete Rule ”. Prof. Shujie Feng of Tsinghua Univ spoke at the same session.