One Essex Court congratulates Daniel Toledano QC on his appointment as a Deputy High Court Judge. The appointment is for a single fixed four-year term and Daniel is appointed along with 20 other new deputy judges following an open competition rub by the Judicial Appointments Commission.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- Eight ex-Cobbetts employees referred to SDT on “incompetence” charge
- Former Clifford Chance chief exits new firm after three months
- End of the road for Youle-Bagshaw double act as Skadden gets its man
- Lloyds Bank in-house heavyweight Wan exits amid restructure
- RBS rights issue battle adjourned as bank makes last-minute offer to shareholders
- Retirement exits to hit Linklaters’ slow-growth City litigation group
- Mayer Brown appoints first female senior partner in London
- A&O creates new client group in management shake-up
- Linklaters recruits from Ropes to boost restructuring team
- The sad story of Cobbetts
- Commented
- Recent
- Lawyers launch pro bono plan to help Manchester bomb victims
- VdA TMT partner is speaker at Portugal Air Summit
- Deputy High Court Judge appointed
- VdA’s Ana Luís de Sousa held lecture for post-grad Banking Law and Securities course
- First provisional liquidator by the Royal Court of Guernsey
- VdA lawyers hold entrepreneurship masterclass at Cleantech Camp
- VdA wins Bonds gong for six years running in Euronext Awards 2017
- The Leeds United takeover
- Brexit and UK real estate – opportunities for the brave or beginning of the end?
- Best in M&A Law Services award