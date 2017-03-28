Conyers rebrands client services business

Conyers Dill & Pearman is rebranding the Codan group of companies to Conyers Client Services.

Conyers Client Services provides corporate administration, secretarial, trust and management services to entities established in Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and Mauritius.

“We are an established leader in providing offshore services to an international client base and are proud to be rebranding our client services business to Conyers”, said David Lamb, Partner and Co-Chairman, Hong Kong Office.