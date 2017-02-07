Conyers named Best Offshore Law Firm – Client Services

Conyers Dill & Pearman has been named Best Offshore Law Firm – Client Services at the MENA Fund Manager Fund Service Awards. This is the fifth year Conyers has been recognised for excellence by MENA Fund Manager.

“The Client Services award is especially important for us, as it demonstrates the calibre of service our team is committed to delivering to clients in the Middle East and beyond”, said Fawaz Elmalki, Director and Head of Conyers’ MENA investment funds practice.

Conyers has a leading funds practice that features strongly in the MENA region, advising on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and Mauritius.