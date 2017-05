Christodoulos G Vassiliades & Co has been awarded named Best in M&A Law Services by Corporate Live Wire Global Awards 2017.

Mergers & Acquisitions are a vital part in any successful business, the team at our firm has a solid and successful track record in M&A transactions. The team has represented both buyers and sellers and provides support at all stages of an M&A transaction from bidding, through to negotiations and the closing of transactions.