Rastko Petaković elected managing partner

Rastko Petaković has been elected as Managing Partner of Karanović & Nikolić. Rastko takes over the firm’s leading position from Dejan Nikolić who served as Managing Partner until 2016.

Rastko joined the firm as a legal trainee back in 2005. He led in the development of the firm’s corporate, competition and M&A practices and acted on major M&A deals and ground breaking antitrust cases.

In 2009 and 2010 he acted as lead counsel in two of the largest antitrust cases to date in the SEE region. More recently, in 2014 and 2015 he acted as lead local counsel in regional deals totalling €4bn.