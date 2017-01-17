DLA Piper hires innovation director for EMEA and Asia Pacific boost

DLA Piper has hired Adam Hembury from Ashurst as director of innovation in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Hembury has been given the wide task of working on developing and sharing best practices across the firm.

According to DLA, in his new role he will also help initiate “genuine innovation and continuous improvement, and enhance the firm’s ability to take ideas and develop them into tangible outcomes that add value and create profit”. The firm said that Hembury will work closely with the business services team in the US.

Hembury was at Ashurst for almost two years, where he was a contractor working on project management. Prior to that, he held various innovation related roles at QBE Insurance, Barclays and Barbon Insurance Group.

On Monday (16 January), The Lawyer reported that Ashurst former CIO David Lumsden had joined artificial Intelligence provider RAVN Systems.

DLA already offers flexible resourcing capability through Lawyers On Demand, and has partnered with AI system Kira. Hembury’s appointment will help the firm use both initiatives throughout its business.

DLA co-global CEO Simon Levine said: “Pressure from the market, in terms of client expectation, competition between law firms and the rise of the alternative business structure, has accelerated the rate at which we must innovate and develop in order to deliver legal services in the way that our clients want.

“To achieve this, we have to create and embed a culture of innovation within our business and I am confident that Adam, with the experience that he brings to the role, is best placed to contribute to driving best practice.”