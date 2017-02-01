CMS offers ‘retention bonuses’ to encourage staff to stay during merger

By

CMS Cameron McKenna has offered retention bonuses to a number of lawyers and senior staff members in order to ensure a “smooth transition” when it merges with Nabarro and Olswang on 1 May, The Lawyer has learned.

