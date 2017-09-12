Zaha Hadid names third general counsel in 18 months

By

Zaha Hadid Architects has named Previtha Kunjuraman as the firm's third general counsel in 18 months replacing previous GC Mike Newton.

Want to read more?

Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.

Register now to continue reading this article

Already have access? Sign in below

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com

If you are looking for our Jobs site, please click here 