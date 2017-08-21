Bridget Dolan QC secured HRA damages award for claimant after wrongly enforced cessation of sexual relations

Bridget acted for the successful claimant in this unique claim for damages for breach of Article 8 ECHR brought against a local authority who wrongfully failed to provide sexual education to a learning disabled man for over a year.

The LA had in the meantime required him to cease sexual relations with his wife on the grounds of his lack of capacity.

It required an application to the the Court of Protection before sex education was eventually provided Mr CH who then demonstrated his capacity and so could resume marital sexual relations.