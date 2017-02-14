Women in Silk: yes we can!

There are celebrations at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers today as our sixth silk in 12 months is sworn in at Westminster Hall. With the appointments of Sarah Clarke QC and Debra Powell QC (as well as Gerry Boyle QC), the set will see its third and fourth women elevated to the senior ranks since February 2016, as Sarah and Debra join Katie Gollop QC and Bridget Dolan QC who both took silk last year.

“We know that our four appointments will encourage the other women in chambers to aim high” said Bridget. “Our first female QC in chambers is now on the High Court Bench, but the four recent appointments have certainly changed the profile at the top of chambers with 25% of our silks now women.”