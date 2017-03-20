Wolf Thieiss named Austrian Law Firm of the Year

Wolf Theiss has won in the Lawyer European Awards 2017 in the category “Law Firm of the Year: Austria”. Horst Ebhardt, Partner and Head Corporate/M&A, as well as other representatives of the Wolf Theiss Corporate team were at the awards gala in London to receive the award.

This was the eighth time that the prestigious British magazine The Lawyer presented the award. It previously honoured Wolf Theiss as “Law Firm of the Year” for Eastern Europe in 2012 and 2015 and as “Law Firm of the Year” in Central Europe and Austria in 2014.

Horst Ebhardt (Partner, Head Corporate/M&A), Katrin Stauber (Senior Associate, Corporate/M&A), Jan Myška (Managing Partner, Wolf Theiss Prague) and Laura Štruc (Partner, Corporate/M&A, Wolf Theiss Ljubljana) received the award on behalf of the firm.