Wolf Theiss supports women’s entrepreneurs in Poland

Wolf Theiss has partnered with the Women’s Entrepreneurship Foundation in Poland, as part of its long-term commitment to support professional development and social capital among women.

The new collaborative effort was launched on 21 June with a networking event in the firm’s Warsaw office that drew over 200 participants.

The topic of the event was joint investments by women, and the speakers included: Kinga Nowakowska, CEO of Black Swan Fund, which invests in start-ups founded by women; Katarzyna Pawlikowska, mentor of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Foundation and co-author of the research report ‘Polish women’; and Małgorzata Bonikowska, president of THINKTANK, a Polish research and social organisation.

“Our firm has long been engaged in initiatives that support women’s professional development, so the Women’s Entrepreneurship Foundation was a natural choice of a partner as we continue to pursue our goals in this area,” said Marta Albrecht-Niedzialek, operations and marketing communications manager. “Events like this help women develop the confidence necessary for establishing and running successful businesses.”

For the past four years, the Women’s Entrepreneurship Foundation has been running programmes helping women establish their own businesses, gain external financing and enter new markets. The foundation initiated and supports a business networking community, the Entrepreneurial Women Network, runs its own acceleration programme, Business in women’s hands, and supports the activities of women business angels.