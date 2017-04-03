Wolf Theiss major Poland power producer PGE on €87m sale of Exatel

Wolf Theiss has advised PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, a state-owned power company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and one of the largest power producers in Poland, on the sale of 100 per cent of the shares of Exatel to the Polish State Treasury.

Exatel provides high-quality telecom services to many large enterprises and government bodies in Poland. The transaction value was approximately €87m.

In addition to Dariusz Harbaty, who led the team, the Wolf Theiss PGE team included Joanna Wajdzik, Magdalena Nowak, Anna Nowodworska, and Monika Gaczkowska.